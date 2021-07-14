MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,064.30

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,064.30 ($13.91) and last traded at GBX 1,064.30 ($13.91), with a volume of 22170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of £962.75 million and a P/E ratio of -91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 914.81.

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

