MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,362 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,984.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85.

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $496,613.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $503,411.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.

Shares of MXL traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.41. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.