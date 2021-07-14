McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $2.10. The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.25. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 49,362 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,509,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,340,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 2,825,660 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,478.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,534,080 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,196,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 1,088,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $562.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

