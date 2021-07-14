Mchain (MAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Mchain coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mchain has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Mchain has a market capitalization of $48,362.39 and $15.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006310 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mchain

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,895,525 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.