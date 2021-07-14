Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in June

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

MVRBF remained flat at $$0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98. Medivir AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

About Medivir AB (publ)

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name; and simeprevir. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma.

