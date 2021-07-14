MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.44 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $8,980.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00153368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.96 or 1.00259123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.38 or 0.00948767 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

