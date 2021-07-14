Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 206 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,893 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,903 in the last ninety days. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Barclays boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

VMW opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

