MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $205.21

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.21 and last traded at $205.21, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.