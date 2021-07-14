Merewether Investment Management LP Has $40.80 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Merewether Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 686,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,834 shares during the period. Cimarex Energy makes up approximately 6.6% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $40,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 100.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of XEC traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.