Merewether Investment Management LP Invests $20.18 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 465,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,177,000. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 3.2% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned about 0.47% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

CHK stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. 8,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.60. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

