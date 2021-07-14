Merewether Investment Management LP Sells 102,669 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Merewether Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 102,669 shares during the period. Hess makes up approximately 1.6% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after buying an additional 427,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after buying an additional 171,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,947,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of HES traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,541. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

