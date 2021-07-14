Meta (MTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00050681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00812879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005501 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

