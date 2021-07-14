MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Down 98.7% in June

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 17,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 116,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,042. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.