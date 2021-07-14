MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,319,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,381 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 1,285.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 603,950 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.62. 17,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,967. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

