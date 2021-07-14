MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have underperformed the industry year to date. A competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins. However, it has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC's insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company's growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,255,000 after purchasing an additional 985,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 299,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,428 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

