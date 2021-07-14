Michael A. Smith Sells 16,134 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 16,134 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $638,422.38.

NYSE PETQ traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. 4,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,333. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Get PetIQ alerts:

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.