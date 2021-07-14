Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 3,489 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $340,212.39.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,209 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $124,055.49.

NTRA stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.95. 18,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,272. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.