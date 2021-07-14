Michael G. Combs Sells 15,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NYSE:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NYSE:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00.

CorVel stock opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $140.82.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

