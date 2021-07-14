Michael Paul D’amato Sells 50,000 Shares of iSun, Inc. (NYSE:ISUN) Stock

iSun, Inc. (NYSE:ISUN) insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00.

Shares of ISUN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. 702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,146. iSun, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

Get iSun alerts:

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.