Michael Szabados Sells 7,500 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00.
Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.
About NetScout Systems
Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.