Michael Szabados Sells 7,500 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

