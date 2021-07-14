Michelle Renee Griffin Sells 4,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $96,400.00.

Shares of ADPT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. 378,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,256. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.