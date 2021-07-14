Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 424.17 ($5.54).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

LON MCRO traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 413.90 ($5.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 494.64. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is -0.03%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

