Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,914 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $386,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

MSFT opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $282.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

