Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson Sells 6,000 Shares

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,872,802 shares in the company, valued at C$3,277,403.50.

CVE:ML traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.45. 60,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,765. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.20 and a 12 month high of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 54.79 and a current ratio of 55.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15.

About Millennial Lithium

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

