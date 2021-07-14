Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of TIGO stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

