Milton C. Ault III Acquires 74,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,460.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE ALZN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. 19,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,225. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

