Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND) Insider Sells £18,849.90 in Stock

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND) insider Richard Steele sold 9,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £18,849.90 ($24,627.52).

MIND stock remained flat at $GBX 190 ($2.48) on Wednesday. 66,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,581. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.23. Mind Gym plc has a 1 year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The company has a market capitalization of £189.60 million and a PE ratio of -950.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Mind Gym from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

