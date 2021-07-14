Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Shares of MTX opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,000,473.12. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

