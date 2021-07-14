Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $28.36 million and approximately $176,627.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $51.59 or 0.00157329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00117438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00153803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,800.30 or 1.00020787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.00942556 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 549,756 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

