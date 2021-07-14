Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,987 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.83. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

