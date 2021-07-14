MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Purchases £149.76 in Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Peter Connell purchased 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Peter Connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Peter Connell acquired 300 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.98).

LON MJH opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. MJ Hudson Group plc has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The stock has a market cap of £85.46 million and a P/E ratio of -12.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.06.

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

