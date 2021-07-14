MML Investors Services LLC Buys 14,255 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 108.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,413 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Cryoport worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,863,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 746,760 shares of company stock worth $44,909,756 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CYRX stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

