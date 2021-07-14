MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,778 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,343,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 161.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after buying an additional 1,324,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

