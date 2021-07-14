MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $231,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.