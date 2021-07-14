MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after buying an additional 144,461 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 887,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after buying an additional 71,833 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 718,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 94,471 shares during the period.

EZU opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

