MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 36.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.58.

