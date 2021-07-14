MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.