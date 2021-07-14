MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $108.50.

