Mobius Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Mobius coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mobius has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Mobius has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and $35,141.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00116572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00152641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,570.47 or 1.00416916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.40 or 0.00935414 BTC.

Mobius Coin Profile

Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,172,141 coins. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network . The official website for Mobius is mobius.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle. “

