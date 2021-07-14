Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) President Sells $2,296,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $3,271,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $4,311,800.00.

NYSE MRNA opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $245.70.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

