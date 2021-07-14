Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momo stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

