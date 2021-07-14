Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MIHL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,552. Montague International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Montague International
Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Montague International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montague International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.