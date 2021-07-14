Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.65 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.49. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 168.81 ($2.21). 176,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £282.55 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.43. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.28 ($2.28).
Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
