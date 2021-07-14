Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $377.50

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 377.50 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.80), with a volume of 11287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369 ($4.82).

Several equities analysts have commented on MGAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333 ($4.35).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 347.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

