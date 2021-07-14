Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €46.40 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Shares of SHL stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €54.00 ($63.53). 670,966 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.90. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €52.56 ($61.84).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

