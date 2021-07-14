Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €46.40 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Shares of SHL stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €54.00 ($63.53). 670,966 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.90. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €52.56 ($61.84).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.