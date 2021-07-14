Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) a $3.92 Price Target

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has been assigned a $3.92 price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLFPF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

