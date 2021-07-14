Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 17,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. 891,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,173,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

