Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Major Shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,493 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total value of $1,136,729.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
MORN opened at $250.93 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.42 and a 12 month high of $270.08.
Morningstar Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.