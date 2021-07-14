MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.11

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOR. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price target on MorphoSys in a report on Saturday. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

