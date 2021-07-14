Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 24,962 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,962 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THD. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,258.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $83.55.

